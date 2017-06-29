UK 'still has great potential for Irish food and drink exports'

80% of Irish food and drink exporters believe the UK still offers significant potential.

The Bord Bia Brexit Barometer also found that 61% of its companies did not have a UK-specific marketing strategy, despite 85% saying their key competitor is in Britain.

It comes as the EU Commission publishes its reflection paper today outlining potential budget cuts post Brexit, with CAP spending one of the areas that may be reduced.

CEO of Bord Bia Tara McCarthy said: “Brexit will demand a nuanced and concerted response from every level of the food industry. It will require new skills, new approaches and new thinking. We will need to be innovative, agile, informed and prepared as never before.

"We now have the hard facts and evidence that permit us to ruthlessly focus on what our industry needs most. Notwithstanding the challenges ahead, I believe Brexit can be a catalyst for real, positive change within the industry and Bord Bia."