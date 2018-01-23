Twitter’s chief operating officer leaving company to take role at Social Finance

Twitter’s chief operating officer is leaving the social media giant to lead another company.

Anthony Noto joined Twitter in July 2014 after a stint at Goldman Sachs. He has also served as chief financial officer at Twitter.

Mr Noto is considered a key part of the company’s leadership team. Shares of Twitter slid more than 3% before the Wall Street opening bell on Tuesday.

The San Francisco company said other Twitter executives will take over Mr Noto’s duties overseeing business operations and advertising sales.

Mr Noto is joining Social Finance Inc, an online lender, as chief executive and a director.

- PA