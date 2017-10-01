Tourism’s biggest social media influencers to share Ireland with 380m followers at T-BEX conference

More than 600 of the world's top travel social influencers have arrived in Kerry ahead of T-BEX Europe this week.

The conference is the largest gathering of travel industry professionals in Europe.

Some of the group are in Kildare today discussing the role of influencers in building destination brands.

Tech giants including Twitter and figures from the tourism sector such as Aer Lingus and Guinness Storehouse will take part in the event.

Speaking ahead of the Summit and Conference, Fáilte Ireland CEO, Paul Kelly explained: “No other event offers Ireland the opportunity to meet with so many travel bloggers, traditional travel media, digital content creators and social media influencers all at once. This highly influential group will spend on average two weeks in Ireland, exploring and experiencing all that is on offer and Fáilte Ireland has been working hard to ensure Ireland can reap the benefits of their time spent here.

“When we consider the scale of their audiences, hosting these delegates is a unique opportunity for us to increase Ireland’s digital footprint and reinforce the many reasons why Ireland should be a destination of choice for these influencers and their followers.”

TBEX is the largest conference and networking event for travel bloggers, online travel journalists, new media content creators, travel brands and industry professionals.

Explaining how it will benefit Ireland, TBEX CEO, Rick Calvert emphasised: "There is a direct economic impact. Our attendees stay an average of 10 days for a two day conference. Then of course there is all of the social media interaction.

"On Twitter alone, TBEX will generate hundreds of millions of impressions and reach tens of millions of people all over the world before, during and after the conference. Add to that, the thousands of photographs posted to Instagram, Google + and other sites, the videos on YouTube, the hundreds of blog posts, the Facebook posts, Pinterest posts and Snaps; you are looking at years’ worth of media exposure packed into a few days.”