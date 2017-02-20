Topaz and McDonald's to create 230 new jobs through opening of two new motorway service areas

Topaz has today announced that it will be creating a total of 230 jobs in conjunction with McDonald's.

The jobs will be created across two motorway service areas located on the M8 Cork/Dublin Road in Fermoy and the M9 Dublin/Waterford Road at Rathcrogue, Co Carlow.

Additionally, during the construction phase of both developments a total of 100 jobs will be created across both sites.

The Fermoy development is due to open in Autumn 2017 and the Co Carlow development is due to open in March 2017.

The overall investment in the construction of both of the new state-of-the-art Service Stations will be €14 million which will both feature McDonald’s restaurants, representing a €2 million investment by the restaurant chain and bringing the total investment to €16 million.

Once opened, the service areas will be in operation 24 hours a day, providing a full range of services to all road users day and night. There will be in excess of 140 parking spaces at each station, to include truck parking, coach parking, and additional facilities such as secure ADR parking.

Niall Anderton MD of Topaz commented: “The Dublin to Cork and Dublin to Waterford routes are two of the busiest routes in Ireland, and we are excited to announce this development of two new full-service stations to serve Irish motorists."

Nigel McGuire, Director of Property and Supply Chain, McDonald’s: “At McDonald’s we are delighted to be bringing our world-class food offering to drivers along Ireland’s busy motorway network."

This latest investment announcement by Topaz follows a €1.2million investment in a major site redevelopment at Dublin Port in partnership with Dublin Port Company late last year.

In the past 24 months, Topaz has invested €36.1million in its retail network with investment going towards the development of its Re.Store brand, the upgrade and rebrand of the recently acquired Esso network, and the development of major Topaz sites at City Avenue in Dublin and Ballysimon in Limerick.