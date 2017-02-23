Tesla announced better Q4 results than expected
23/02/2017 - 08:21:01Back to Business Home
Electroninc car firm Tesla has announced better than expected results for its fourth quarter.
It has registered losses of $0.69 per share, that figure was expected to be closer to $1.04.
Its total revenues were $2.28bn.
The company said it will shift up to 50,000 Model X cars in the first half of this year.
Tesla is preparing to launch in Ireland, and vehicles are currently available to pre-order.
Join the conversation - comment here