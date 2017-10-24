Study finds more workers quitting jobs

The number of workers resigning from their job has increased to a five-year high, a study in the UK shows.

One in seven employees quit in 2016, with the biggest turnover in publishing, distribution and housing, said human resources firm XpertHR.

Its research among almost 300 firms also showed that one in 10 workers resigned before completing one year's service.

Noelle Murphy, of XpertHR, said: "Monitoring staff turnover is important for all organisations so that they can respond quickly when levels reach a point that is damaging to the business.

"Ensuring new starters receive ongoing support and attention, and have the opportunity to raise any concerns as soon as possible, can help to avoid staff churn among this group."