Sky News to launch Dublin bureau

Sky News is opening a bureau in Dublin with aims to strengthen its presence in Ireland.

Darren McCaffrey, currently UK Political Correspondent at Sky News, will become Dublin Correspondent and will be permanently based in the capital alongside a dedicated crew to cover Irish breaking news stories as they unfold.

John Ryley, Head of News at Sky, commented: “With a post Brexit world upon us there has never been a better time to expand our presence in Ireland. Darren is a great talent and he will work alongside David Blevins to ensure we have comprehensive coverage across the entire country, bringing the latest news and analysis to our viewers both north and south, in the UK and around the world.”

Looking forward to his new role, Darren McCaffrey, Sky News Dublin Correspondent, said: "Brexit is not just an issue for Britain but presents threats and opportunities here in Ireland too. It will be a fascinating time to return home to cover decisions to be made in Dublin, decisions which will shape these two islands and indeed Europe for years to come. And having grown up on the border, it gives me the opportunity to reflect the concern and complicated issues affecting people there and across Ireland."

JD Buckley, Managing Director, Sky Ireland, said: “Following the election of a new Taoiseach and the appointment of a new Cabinet in Ireland, it’s an exciting time in Irish politics. Having Darren on the ground will ensure Sky Ireland is at the forefront of not just the changing face of Irish politics but breaking news stories day in day out. The Sky News Dublin Bureau is testament to Sky’s continuous commitment to investing in Ireland.”

Sky employs just under 1000 people in Ireland with over 750 of those based at its Head Office in Burlington Road in Dublin.