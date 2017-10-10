Satisfaction levels among Irish workers 'below global average'

Irish employees' satisfaction levels with work are below the global average, according to a recent study.

Only 65% of Irish workers say they have a positive experience in the workplace.

A new report from Globoforce and IBM examined more than 22,000 workers in 43 countries.

Workplace occupational therapist Peter Connolly said that meaningful work emerged as the single most influential driver of satisfaction.

"People want a sense of meaning - that was one of the highest requirements that people were looking at consistently across the countries, consistently across generations," he said.

"People want meaning and they want [employers] to hear their voice and they want to be appreciated."