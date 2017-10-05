Ryanair facing court action in Belgium over cancelled flights

Belgium is taking Ryanair to court.

The country's Deputy Prime Minister Kris Peeters has accused the airline of a lack of professionalism over the cancellation of thousands of flights.

The crisis caused by a mismanagement of pilots' leave has affected approximately half a million passengers, and is set to continue into next spring.

Mr Peeters says they are taking the action because Ryanair only communicated with Belgium's French and Dutch-speaking customers in English and a failed to notify them of their rights.

Ryanair said: "Ryanair complies fully with all EU261 legislation and is taking all necessary steps to re-accommodate affected customers."

