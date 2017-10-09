Rumoured stamp duty increase on commercial properties in budget

With the Budget just over 24 hours away the latest leaks suggest that we could see a rise in stamp duty.

The increase would apply to commercial properties only, but could be as high as 5%.

The rate which currently stands at 2% raised more than €250 million for the State last year.

The change is being met with opposition from some.

Dr John McCartney, a research director at property firm Savills Ireland, said it could be seen as an own goal.

"I think there is a danger that it could be an own goal because residential development sites are classified as commercial property for stamp duty purposes.

"Know why is this a problem? Well we know that in general we have an acute shortage of housing and this is clearly a huge factor in driving increasing prices," he said.