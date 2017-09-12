Report suggests corporate tax take expected to remain high until 2020

The government has been told to expect the corporate tax intake to stay at its current high level until 2020 at least.

A report commissioned in the wake of the Apple tax ruling has today been published and says Ireland has no special deals with any one company.

This is despite the European Commission ordering Apple to pay €13.9bn in back taxes.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says independent Ministers who raised concerns about the Apple ruling should now study the findings.