Report shows stability in All-Island economy despite uncertainty about Brexit

A new report shows great stability in the All-Island economy despite a lack of certainty about Brexit.

The latest cross-border business monitor shows 48% of traders reporting growth in sales and 17% reporting an increase in employee numbers.

However, Kerry Curran, the policy and research manager for InterTrade Ireland says 77% of exporters find ongoing uncertainty is making it difficult to plan for the future.

"We have seen the highest number of businesses reporting stability since we began asking about this in 2011, that's 56% reporting stability versus 45% last quarter," she said.

"This is very positive considering the general uncertainty that businesses have had to manage over the last quarter."