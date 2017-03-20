President of embattled Uber quits after just six months

Jeff Jones, the president of the embattled ride-hailing company Uber, has resigned just six months after taking the job.

Uber confirmed his resignation in a brief statement on Sunday and wished him the best.

The departure of Mr Jones comes days after Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick said the company will hire a chief operating officer who can help write its "next chapter".

The San Francisco-based firm has been hit by several controversies, including allegations that it routinely ignores sexual harassment.

A recent video showed Mr Kalanick profanely berating a driver who confronted him about steep cuts in Uber's rates.

Uber also acknowledged it has used a programme to thwart authorities who have been trying to curtail or shut down its service in cities around the world.

Mr Jones had left Target, where he was chief marketing officer, to join Uber in September.