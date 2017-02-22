PMI President: ‘Brexit has the potential to cause serious damage’

The Ireland Chapter of Project Management Institute (PMI) today warned of potential dangers to industry from Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Ireland Chapter of PMI President Niall Murphy said: “It’s clear that without effective leadership, the uncharted territory that is Brexit has the potential to cause serious damage for unprepared businesses.

"Currently, the PMI is forecasting a 12% year-on-year growth in the number of project managers. This equates to approximately 20,000 additional project managers in Ireland by the end of 2020.

“With the current geopolitical climate, we predict that even at this level of growth, this increase will fall short of requirements, as the need for experienced, strategic project management is now greater than ever.”

In May the PMI will hold a national conference at the Aviva Stadium, which will see some of the country’s top experts in project leadership discuss the uncertainty of today’s economy.

Keynote speaker at the national conference will be GAA legend Jim McGuinness, an All-Ireland winning Gaelic footballer who now coaches at Celtic FC. Also speaking will be Cathriona Hallahan, the managing director of Microsoft Ireland and Féilim Harvey, a partner in PwC.

Speaking ahead of the conference Mr Harvey stated: "With Brexit, the new political leadership in the US, and other geopolitical challenges, there is greater uncertainty in the world of business.

“In particular, we see Brexit creating uncertainty around exchange rates, supply chain, access to markets and, for certain financial services organisations, continuing access to the Single Market. We are heading into extremely turbulent times.

"However, PwC's 2017 Global CEO Survey revealed that three-quarters of business leaders are struggling to recruit people with leadership skills.

“Managing Brexit, and all the geopolitical and economic uncertainties, will require excellent leadership involving real collaboration, excellent communication and teamwork across all business functions.”