Planning underway for Limerick solar farm

Planning is underway for a large solar farm in West Limerick.

If planning permission is granted, the farm will produce enough power for almost 9,000 homes every year.

Solas Éireann is applying for permission for the farm to be located in the townlands of Ellaha and Ballinknockane.

According to the Limerick Leader, the project is expected to cost up to €30million.

Members of the public will be able to make submissions on the proposed plans until early October.