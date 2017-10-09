One in four firms have been victim of cyber attack, survey warns

More than a quarter of businesses have been hit by cyber attacks over the past two years, according to a new survey.

A study of 205 companies also found 48% of businesses have no cyber-security policy in place. Another 27% are either in need of tightened security or are totally unsecured.

The Magnet Networks national cyber security awareness survey has also claimed more than 171,000 businesses could be vulnerable to crippling ransomware attacks.

The survey, which aimed to give an up-to-date sample of business attitudes to the threat of cyber attacks, found 26% of businesses have suffered from cyber attacks in the past two years, with a further 18% unsure if they have been affected.

Cyber security expert James Canty, of Magnet Networks, said only 13% of respondents thought their business was very secure.

Mr Canty added: "In the absolute world of cyber attacks you are either totally secure or you are vulnerable in some way.

"A quarter of all respondents said that either the business owner, or no-one at all, was responsible for cyber security in the business."

He said that based on CSO numbers it has been calculated 171,000 of 248,000 registered businesses have no-one qualified to looking after their network security and may not be protected against the growing ransomware and cyber crime industry.

"A cyber-security policy is the cornerstone of protection against attacks that can collapse a business," warned Mr Canty.