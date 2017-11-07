October consumer spending down slightly as 'choppy trend' continues this year

Consumer spending was down slightly in October continuing the 'choppy' trend this year.

Overall 2017 has seen a steady increase in spending rather than a surge.

Last month's gloomy results are being attributed to the Budget, which offered little in the form of give-aways.

Chief Economist with KBC Bank Austin Hughes says the economy is experiencing an ongoing but uneven upswing.

He said: "I think we will see spending pick up because there are more people in work and more people in the economy spending."
