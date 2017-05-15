New service to advise companies on dealing with Brexit

Businesses will be able to access a raft of supports from a Brexit advisory service from today.

The scheme will help companies of all sizes and has been set up by InterTradeIreland.

The group has drawn on research from the ESRI for the system.

InterTradeIreland has developed a comprehensive database of all goods traded cross-border on the island of Ireland, covering thousands of individual product categories, and information on what the possible tariffs could be on these products if certain customs duties were to be introduced.

CEO Thomas Hunter McGowan said that in its most recent Business Monitor survey, 98% of companies had no plan in place to deal with the consequences of Brexit, and 91% said they had no experience in dealing with trade tariffs.

"On that basis, we set up a Brexit advisory service," he said.

The service will help businesses to access a range of supports, including €1,000 'Brexit Readiness' vouchers to help fund specialist advice. There will also be free briefing events and an interactive information tool which will explain the technical jargon related to Brexit.