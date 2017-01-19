Motor insurance costs rise by 9% last year

The cost of motor insurance rose by almost 9% last year, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

It also shows the price of home insurance increased by 6% in the year to December, while there was a 6.5% rise in the cost of health insurance.

Examining the Consumer Price Index the CSO said prices at the end of 2016 were on average at the same level as the previous year.

However they did note a 7% increase in the price of cigarettes since December 2015.