Minister leaving for Patrick's Day trade mission to Japan and South Korea

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe is traveling to Japan and South Korea today to strengthen trade links and promote Ireland as a stable country in which to do business.

The trip is part of the Government's St Patrick's Day Programme for international investment.

Minister Donohoe will meet with business groups and will also attend a wreath-laying ceremony on Seoul to honour Irish people who died in the Korean War.

The export of Irish goods to South Korea increased by 70% last year compared to 2015.