Merck Sharp and Dohme one of three multinationals in Ireland hit by 'Petya' attack

At least three multinationals based in Ireland have been hit by the worldwide 'Petya' ransomware attack.

The virus started in Ukraine and has spread across the world, affecting banks, government IT systems and energy companies.

The pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) which has operations in Cork, Carlow, Tipperary and Dublin says its network was infected.

Danish shipping giant Maersk confirmed computers at its Dublin office in Blanchardstown were down.

The ad agency WPP, which has offices in Dublin, also fell foul of the bug.

Cyber security expert Urban Schrott from Eset Ireland said people need to be cautious about clicking links sent to them.

"Be very careful and suspicious about clicking any links you might receive in emails or file attachments or anything else which might carry the initial infection," he said.