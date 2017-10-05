Legendary Cork record store set to re-open in new home

Cork record shop Plugd will be reopening for business this month.

Originally founded by Jim Horgan back in 2001, Plugd will set up shop upstairs at The Roundy, Castle Street, on Saturday October 13.

Mr Horgan worked with The Roundy’s promoter Emma Kelly and owner Frank Bradley, to come up with a weekend of events to promote the launch.

File photo of Plugd

The line-up includes Lakerama, Outsider YP, Robedoor, ooSe, HEX and Gadget & The Cloud.

The space will have regular events and host exhibitions curated by Izabela Szczutkowska and Mick O’Shea.

Jim said: “It has been great working with Emma and Frank in the Roundy these last months. We have big plans for the space and we are excited about collaborating with Cork’s creative community to make great things happen.

"Upstairs at the Roundy will function as a record and print store, café, gallery, and event space, four days a week; and we’ll be developing new ideas along the way. I’m really looking forward to having Plugd back in action and welcoming back friends and familiar faces.”

The old premises, which closed in June, hosted regular concerts and events with local and international artists and musicians.

Plugd will be back selling vinyl as well as expanding into independent publications and limited prints.

Emma Kelly said: "I'm delighted to be working with Jimmy, big respect for what he created in Gulpd & Plugd, it became such an important place for a lot of people, so we're both very happy to be bringing that space to a new home."