Leading theoretical physicists to flock to Dublin tomorrow

More than 60 leading theoretical physicists from across the globe will gather in Dublin tomorrow for a week-long special conference hosted by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS).

The conference entitled Quantum Physics: Fields, Particles, and Information Geometry will take place from 22nd to 26th of January at DIAS, 10 Burlington road, Dublin 4.

The conference will celebrate the life’s work of esteemed theoretical physicist, A. P. Balachandran, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Mr. Balachandran is well known within the theoretical physics community for his contributions to quantum physics and quantum field theory.