Irish warned of 'disastrous' impact of Brexit

We are being warned to prepare for "the disastrous" impact of Brexit.

George Mitchell one of the key negotiators of the Good Friday agreement says our economy is set to feel the brunt of UK leaving the European Union.

The respected former US senator has told Bloomberg he is also concerned about the impact of the move on peace in Northern Ireland.

However Mr Mitchell says the vote of the British people should be respected - even if it leads to a mess.

"The May decision to hold this referendum is a good example of a principle which I believe in.

"Every public policy decision involves some politics, but when you make a decision that's 100% politics it almost always goes wrong," he said.