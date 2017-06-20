Irish people 'could pay more for energy' under Brexit

Irish people could end up paying more for their gas and electricity if the UK leaves the EU internal energy market.

Research published today by the ERSI re-evaluates Irish energy policy in light of Brexit, and makes recommendations for policymakers.

The energy systems of Ireland and the UK are closely linked, with Ireland's gas and electricity systems currently exclusively connected to Great Britain.

Doctor Muireann Lynch, research officer with the ERSI, said price hikes could be on the cards for Irish consumers.

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is holding their inaugural national deep retrofit conference tomorrow.

It is the first of its kind to be held in Ireland, and the organisation says it marks a first step in the journey 'towards zero' for energy efficiency in homes.

The conference takes place at the Aviva Stadium with Communications Minister, Denis Naughten, among the attendees.