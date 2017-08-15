Irish executive search firm announces Boston expansion to meet demand for talent

The move follows a strong first year performance successfully placing a range of executives across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the USA

According to Áine Brolly, Founder & Director of Ardlinn, foreign direct investment has fuelled the rise in demand for executive talent in Ireland, with IDA clients accounting for almost 10% of direct employment.

“Within developed markets such as the UK and the US, there is uncertainty around short and longer-term growth prospects.

"Ireland in particular has benefited from this with multinationals making decisions around new investment locations in EU countries across sectors including professional and financial services, technology and life sciences.

"We have also seen strong demand for C-level executives across the Irish public sector despite remuneration not being at the same level as private sector packages. Overall executives certainly seem to have more confidence in the Irish market and appear to be more open to new opportunities.”

The company has seen a considerable increase in both turnover and demand for the placement of executive candidates in the last six months of trading both locally and internationally across the technology, finance, professional services, life sciences and healthcare sectors.

According to Ardlinn, these sectors are amongst those offering the most remunerative packages often amounting to over €1m including equity and bonuses, however there are notable differences between those offered by multinational and indigenous companies, and the public and private sectors.

Áine added: “Our expertise across revenue generating sectors including technology, life sciences and the financial sector is driving our growth and from this success we intend to build our presence in the UK and the US, beginning with a new US office in Boston in 2018.

"We are also growing our Irish-based team of recruiters solely to focus on executive recruitment within the public sector while actively looking at opportunities to enhance our European footprint, including potential acquisitions.”