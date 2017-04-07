Ireland ranked third in world for tourism marketing and branding

Ireland has been ranked third in the world for tourism marketing and branding.

That is ahead of countries including the UK, Spain, the United States, Australia and France.

The World Economic Forum compiles the list from 136 countries.

Ireland has moved from number five in the world, when the index was last compiled in 2015, to number three.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “I am really pleased to see that Ireland has moved up to third position in the world for tourism marketing and branding, out of 136 countries.

"The international tourism marketplace is an extremely competitive one and we are constantly looking at innovative and engaging ways to reach potential holidaymakers, to ensure the island of Ireland to stands out from other destinations.”