History made as first direct scheduled flight from Cork Airport to the US takes off

History has been made as the first direct scheduled flight from Cork Airport to the US took off.

A full Norwegian Air 737-800, flight D81821, took off from the airport's main runway just after 4.20pm bound for Boston/Providence.

It marked the launch of the new low-cost service to the US - the first in the airport's 56-year history.

The fights will take off three times a week during the summer and twice during the winter.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, thanked the team at Norwegian for partnering on the long and hard journey to deliver new direct transatlantic service from Cork to Boston Providence.

“I would like to thank especially all of our stakeholders, on both sides of the Atlantic, who assisted us with their support to secure the granting of the licence,” he added.

“I also want to acknowledge the wider team here at Cork Airport, across our own and many companies, who work seven days a week, fifty two weeks of the year, to deliver outstanding customer service to all of our passengers.

"I am proud to say that this great service from all our staff was recognised recently when Cork Airport won the “Best Airport in Europe” award of its class at the Airport Council International Congress in Paris earlier this month.”

“The airport in Providence is a great facility with fast and efficient Customs and Immigration services and excellent transport connections. There is a direct train service from the airport itself straight to Boston in 90 minutes ($11.50) and Providence itself, Newport, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Cape Cod are all within convenient reach," he said.

Tourism Ireland Chief Executive Niall Gibbons said the new Norwegian flight from Boston/Providence was “excellent news” for tourism to Cork and the South of Ireland.

“We are delighted to co-operate with Norwegian and Cork Airport, to maximise the promotion of this new service. As an island destination, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism,” he said.