Here are the new 10-year fixed rate mortgages on offer from KBC Bank Ireland

KBC Bank Ireland are to offer a new 10-year fixed mortgage to both existing and new mortgage customers.

The offer, which will start from October 2, will give customers with a loan to value ratio of less than 60% a rate of 2.95% for 10 years.

Customers with a loan to value ratio of less than 80% can avail of a 2.99% rate for the same length of time.

Mortgage-holders on a variable rate or arriving at the end of an existing fixed term rate can take up the offer.

Darragh Lennon, KBC Bank Ireland Director of Products, said: "As Ireland’s leading challenger bank, our strategy is consistently about providing customers with long-term value on their mortgage.

"We are seeing strong demand from customers who want to fix their mortgage repayments and this has increased significantly this year."

He said the new offer will give customers certainty about their mortgage repayments over the long term.

It comes as the bank said that 70% of all customers drawing down a mortgage in the last three months went for a fixed rate.