Government gives high speed broadband to 15 rural towns to help business

The government is giving high speed broadband to 15 rural towns in Ireland to help grow business.

The free connection is designed to give struggling companies a chance in remote areas of the country.

It has the potential to create thousands of jobs in selected towns like Wexford, Dundalk, Cavan and Castlebar.

Anne O'Leary who is chief executive of Vodafone Ireland says it's very exciting: "Floodgate in Skibbereen has a name for 500 jobs, so if you can think of replicating 15 towns around rural Ireland, what that can do in terms of start ups, local community initiatives, a place for people to work and live and have a great quality of live and really connect with anybody irrespective of where they are in the world."