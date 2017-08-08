Goodbody: Ireland to reach full employment next year

Ireland has fully emerged from the recession, according to Goodbody.

In its latest quarterly Health Check on the Irish economy it is predicting we will reach full employment by the end of next year.

By late 2018 unemployment is expected to fall to 5% and we may need to rely on immigrant labour to meet the demands of growth in construction and consumer spending.

The company says, however, that Brexit-related migrant flows have the potential to ease pressures by adding to our labour force.