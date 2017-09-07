European Commission on look out for Irish female innovators
The European Commission are offering a first prize of €100,000 euro to a woman entrepreneur who has developed outstanding innovations and brought them to market.
Last year, Irish woman Dr. Sarah Burke finished third in the EU Prize for Women entrepreneurs for her work with Skytek which provides software for the international space station.
Spokesperson Ruth Deasy says more details on this competition can be had from the EU Commission office in Dublin or online
EU seeking female #entrepreneurs from Ireland who have developed outstanding innovations AUDIO https://t.co/5BCaJ0UVsr pic.twitter.com/IyyUbnpkUb— EC Radio Ireland (@ecradioireland) September 7, 2017
