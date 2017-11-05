eShopworld wins fastest growing tech company award
eShopworld has landed the top spot in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking for the third year in a row.
The awards, now in their 18th year, rank Ireland’s fastest growing technology companies.
New entrant to the ranking, xSellco Limited took the second spot on the list while fellow newcomer LearnUpon came in third.
64% of the ranked companies came from the software sector.
