Enterprise Ireland announce €1.5m competition for start-up businesses

A total of €1.5m in start-up funding will be available from Enterprise Ireland as part of two new competitive start-up fund competitions.

Start-ups located outside of Co. Dublin are also invited to apply to the €1m Regional Entrepreneurship Competitive Start Fund.

At least 30 successful applicants will receive high-level business development support and an investment of up to €50,000 each.

The funds are open to companies active in manufacturing and internationally traded services including Internet, Games, Apps, Mobile, SaaS, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Software, Lifesciences, Food, Cleantech and Industrial Products.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O'Connor said the funding will provide valuable financial and business support to early stage companies who have global ambition for their businesses.

Applications open Wednesday, June 21 and in addition to written online applications, companies will be asked to prepare an online video pitch.