Donald Trump: 'I hear Ireland is reducing Corporation Tax to 8%'; Department says no

Donald Trump has said he has heard that Ireland is about to reduce its Corporation Tax rate to 8% from its current 12.5%.

In unscheduled remarks to members of the press, the US president said it was imperative the US cuts its own rate of 35%, in order to compete with countries including Ireland.

He said: "You look at other countries and what they've done, and we're competing with other countries…China is at 15% (and) I hear that Ireland is going to be reducing their corporate rates down to 8% from 12%.

"You have other countries also reducing. We can't (in the US) be at 35% and think we're going to remain competitive in terms of companies and jobs."

However, a spokesman for the Department of Finance said the remarks were not correct.

"No. I refer you to the Minister's Budget speech in which he said specifically that there would be no change to Ireland's Corporation Tax rate of 12.5%," he said.

In his Budget 2018 speech last Tuesday, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said: "Our position is clear. The 12.5% tax rate is, and will remain, a core part of our offering."

Mr Trump did not provide a source for his claim, which was made as part of a series of remarks on a number of topics including a forthcoming tax plan, the appointment of judges to all levels of the US judicial system, and the US reponse to recent natural disasters in its territories, including in Puerto Rico.

