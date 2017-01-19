CSO figures show no change in consumer prices for December compared to last year

New figures from the CSO show there was no change in consumer prices last month - when compared to December 2015.

On an annual basis - the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 2.8% - on the back of cheaper food products including jam, honey, meat, chocolate and soft drinks.

Prices for housing, water, electricity and other fuels rose on the back of higher rents and an increase in the cost of home heating oil.