Coveney to address fears over cost of average monthly rent

The Housing Minister is to address a workshop on the rental strategy in Dublin Castle today.

Simon Coveney will address fear over the fact that the average monthly rent now stands at over €1,100 per month.

Prices in Dublin are now 66% higher than at their lowest point in 2011, while outside the capital they are up 41%.

Michael Byrne, with the Dublin Tenants Association, says the Government needs to intervene.

"What the data tells us is 60% rent increases in the last five years, thousands of people in emergency accommodation, hundreds of thousands of tenants who don't have a secure and affordable roof over their head.

"If we believe housing is a right and it's a need that no human can live without then it's going to need much more Government intervention," he said.

[yimh]RentAgreementTenancyAgreement_large.jpg[/timg]