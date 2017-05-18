Coveney to address fears over cost of average monthly rent
The Housing Minister is to address a workshop on the rental strategy in Dublin Castle today.
Simon Coveney will address fear over the fact that the average monthly rent now stands at over €1,100 per month.
Prices in Dublin are now 66% higher than at their lowest point in 2011, while outside the capital they are up 41%.
Michael Byrne, with the Dublin Tenants Association, says the Government needs to intervene.
"What the data tells us is 60% rent increases in the last five years, thousands of people in emergency accommodation, hundreds of thousands of tenants who don't have a secure and affordable roof over their head.
"If we believe housing is a right and it's a need that no human can live without then it's going to need much more Government intervention," he said.
[yimh]RentAgreementTenancyAgreement_large.jpg[/timg]
