Cork company seeking 56 people for medical trial on blood-sugar

A Cork-based company is launching a new medical trial aimed at preventing people from developing Type 2 diabetes.

Across the globe it is estimated 34 million people are diagnosed with the disease each year.

Atlantia is looking for 56 non-smoking men and women between the age of 18 and 75 who are experiencing high levels of blood sugar.

The 12-week trial aims to assess the impact of certain food ingredients on staving off the life threatening condition.