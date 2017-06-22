Cork company seeking 56 people for medical trial on blood-sugar
22/06/2017 - 10:35:14Back to Business Home
A Cork-based company is launching a new medical trial aimed at preventing people from developing Type 2 diabetes.
Across the globe it is estimated 34 million people are diagnosed with the disease each year.
Atlantia is looking for 56 non-smoking men and women between the age of 18 and 75 who are experiencing high levels of blood sugar.
The 12-week trial aims to assess the impact of certain food ingredients on staving off the life threatening condition.
Join the conversation - comment here