Cork Airport unveils new food offerings for travellers

Hungry travellers will have more options than ever to satisfy their cravings at Cork Airport following the mouth-watering food offering officially launched today, writes Pádraig Hoare.

Irish produce is the name of the game of the launch of the new and improved Cork Airport food offerings, following major investment from global food service giant Aramark.

The injection of new food offerings is timely ahead of Cork Airport’s history-making first transatlantic flight to Providence, Rhode Island in July, giving long-haul passengers something to remember before boarding for the US.

Suppliers for the new food offerings at Cork Airport include Fingal Ferguson with Gubbeen chorizo, Jane Murphy with Ardsallagh goat’s cheese, Bandon Vale cheddar, Flahavan’s Oat porridge, G’s Jam from Co Laois, Ballycotton smoked salmon, Glenilen yoghurts, Glenown Ice cream and Pallas Green with locally grown fruit and vegetables.

Managing director of Cork Airport Niall MacCarthy said: “Cork and the wider region provides some of Ireland’s best seafood and produce, so it is very exciting for us to be able to showcase this in Food Republic and in Kinsale Café Bar -- an apt name considering the superb seafood that is produced in the historic fishing town and its environs. So far, passenger feedback has been really positive.”

Mr MacCarthy added that a market of 2.3 million potential customers was a great opportunity to drive and deliver great quality products to travellers coming through Cork airport.

Frank Gleeson, MD of Aramark Food Services, said. “Aramark is delighted to be able to offer great products and a great experience, while supporting local food producers and developing a menu that reflects what makes Cork the gourmet capital of Ireland.”