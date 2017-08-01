Cork Airport passenger numbers up 6% in July

Cork Airport has welcomed a 6% increase in passenger numbers in July when compared to the same month last year.

The increased passenger numbers are being attributed to a strong summer schedule, several new routes and the launch of direct transatlantic flights to Boston Providence with Norwegian since the first of July.

Norwegian is also reporting several flights are already fully booked for the month of August, such is the demand for the new service from Cork.

Cork Airport’s managing director Niall MacCarthy said: “Passengers have more choice than ever flying direct from Cork Airport. In the last six months, we have launched several new routes across Europe as well as securing multiple extra flights a week on the most popular destinations for this summer.

“In addition, our new direct transatlantic route to Boston Providence is proving exceptionally popular, with several flights already fully booked for the weeks ahead which is a strong endorsement of the demand we always believed was here for direct connectivity to the USA.

“This further growth in passenger numbers highlights the fact that people want the convenience and easiness of traveling from their local international airport here in Cork.

“I’m delighted to see the return on our investment in terms of time, effort and marketing of our new routes yielding a dividend to our Airline Customers and a huge saving in time and cost to our Customers in terms of the convenience of flying out of Cork Airport.

“Cork Airport is consistently working to expand existing routes and secure new one as well as investing in enhanced airport facilities for our passengers.

“Passengers are already enjoying our new Food & Beverage outlets, expanded Security Area and the availability of many new European and US destinations just as we are about to enter one of the busiest Bank Holiday Weekends of the year and we very much look forward to welcoming passengers to our superb award-winning airport and facilities.”

Around 40,000 passengers are expected to travel through Cork Airport this August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The airport recently learned that Icelandic low-fares airline confirmed last night the route, launched in May as a year-round service and which offered onward flights to the US, is being “suspended” for the winter months.