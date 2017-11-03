'Companies are in recruitment mode': Jobs Expo Cork set to return to city

Jobs Expo Cork is set to return to the city later this month with a range of organisations attending to recruit skilled workers from Cork and the surrounding areas.

The jobs fair will showcases up to 30 leading employers, educators and professional development experts and takes place on Saturday, November 25 at the UCC Conference Centre.

Some of the organisations attending include An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service, Laya Healthcare, Noel Group, Abbvie, PE Global and PhoneWatch.

The event will also have opportunities for people considering looking for work abroad with Newfoundland and Labrador’s Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism attending to highlight jobs and immigration opportunities in Canada’s most easterly province.

The Government of the Isle of Man will be showcasing opportunities on the island.

Jobs Expo Cork will host six separate zones, grouping companies from similar industries together.

The areas include:

The Jobs Lab – medtech and STEM jobs

The Digital City – opportunities for computer and IT specialists

The Mall – jobs in sales, retail and related areas

Go Global – career opportunities overseas

The Campus – education, training and upskilling opportunities

The Site – opportunities in construction, engineering and related trades

"Cork’s economy is buoyant at the moment, and the Cork-Kerry region has the lowest unemployment rate in Ireland," said Bronagh Cotter of event organiser Careers Unlimited.

"Companies are in recruitment mode and we are really pleased with the range of jobs on offer at this November’s Jobs Expo Cork. We have some amazing Irish and multinational exhibitors, including Abtran, PhoneWatch, Laya Healthcare and AbbVie."

There will also be free career advice at the event as well as a series of industry seminars including talks on job-seeking skills, such as interview techniques and CV writing.

The expo takes place on Saturday, November 25 in UCC. Jobseekers can register for free admission by visiting www.jobsexpo.ie.