Claims totalling €3.8m made over Lowcostholidays collapse

Back to Business Home

Travel Agents are calling on the government to meet with them to discuss compensation for those who lost out when Lowcostholidays folded.

So far 4,200 Irish customers have made claims to the Commission for Aviation Regulation, for a total of €3.8m.

Lowcostholidays only paid €80,000 into a compensation fund, so the money will need to be found elsewhere - from the Travellers Protection Fund.

The Irish Travel Agents Association is calling for travel agents to be required to pay into a collective pool that could be used to refund customers who lose out if an agent becomes defunct.
KEYWORDS: lowcostholidays, travel compensation

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

World Markets