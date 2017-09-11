Checkout Top 100 brands list reveals Irish brands dominate top 10

Coca-Cola is the top brand in Ireland for the 13th year in a row.

The Checkout Top 100 brands list released today shows that Irish products dominate the top 10.

Cadbury Dairy Milk is in second place, while Avonmore and Brennans are third and fourth.

Other Irish names include Tayto in sixth, 7 up in seventh, Jacobs in 9th and Goodfellas a new entry at 10.

Barry's is still the nation's favourite tea.

The Cork brand is at 21 in this year's Checkout Top 100 brands list a 10 place lead over its rival Lyons.

Cully & Sully soup is at 56 and tops the soups category, while Fulfil protein bars debut at 68 and leads the Special Dietary Products category.

Jenny Whelan, Editor of Checkout Magazine who complies the list has said Ireland has seen new leaders in their respective categories.

"In the top 20 we are still seeing Irish brands standing out for example Avonmore, they're still doing really well in terms of value sales which shows how loyal Irish consumers are to Irish brands," she said.

"Where we are seeing other changes is we're actually seeing a lot of new leaderships within certain categories so it is really impressive to see those Irish brands taking a leadership role within their respective categories."