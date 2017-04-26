Calls to introduce living wage as one in ten people earn minimum wage or less

The CSO has released its latest survey showing that just over 10% of Irish workers are now making minimum wage or below.

Dr Michéal Collins of the Living Wage Technical Group has said that is still too many people making too little to live on.

His group wants to boost the minimum wage of €9.25 to a living wage of €11.50 an hour.

He said even that means public transportation for most and no frills.

"It doesn't include a Sky box. It includes three eggs a week, for example, just to get the nutritional side of things. It's a pretty basic standard of living," he said.

"There aren't luxuries as part of it. You really are going above €11.50 an hour working full time before you can move into luxury territory."

Adrian Cummins from the Restaurant Association of Ireland said a move to increase the minimum wage would lead to wage inflation nationwide and could prove devastating for small businesses.

"You might as well close down 30% of small businesses right across the country," he said.

"In our sector we definitely would see the vast majority of rural businesses close if you were to introduce a living wage of €11.50."