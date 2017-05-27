British Airways could face huge compensation bill over stranded passengers

British Airways could be facing huge compensation costs after thousands of passengers were stranded by a global IT crash.

Delayed travellers are able to claim compensation under EU law, unless the disruption has been caused by factors outside the airline's control.

Air travel experts say BA is likely to face a massive cost in lost revenue and payouts to customers whose flights were cancelled.

Malcolm Ginsberg, editor in chief at Business Travel News, said: "There is no question - the EU denied-boarding regulations will have to apply.

"They have broken all the rules and they will have to deal with it - it's going to be a very expensive situation for BA."

He added: "The money doesn't really compensate passengers for the situation."