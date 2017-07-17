Bord na Mona announces plan to invest €1.2bn in next 13 years

Bord na Mona has announced plans to invest €1.2bn over the next 13 years in the company.

It has released its annual report which shows an operating profit of €38m for the last year.

Releasing the report, the company says its now focused on developing major infrastructural projects in the areas of wind, biomass and other renewable energy sources.

It says it hopes the efforts will secure a sustainable business model by 2030.

