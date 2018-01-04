Beef farmers gain more price power

An important step in allowing primary producers to proactively engage with processors in negotiating the supply and sale price of their cattle was announced yesterday by Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Michael Creed, writes Ray Ryan.

He awarded contracts to Agribusiness and Food Policy Consultants; Clare Consultants — trading as Philip Farrelly and Partners; Farrelly and Scully Ltd; Livestock Internet Services; Philip Farrelly and Co and Teagasc for the provision of advisory services to producer organisations in the beef sector.

Mr Creed said the scheme will firstly facilitate the provision of advice in farm business planning and beef production planning; and secondly for the provision of advice on the establishment and recognition of a producer organisation as a legal entity which is a requirement of EU regulations.

“Producer organisations across the agricultural sector can conduct important functions on behalf of their members, such as refining supply in response to market demand, improving the branding of products and optimising production costs,” he said.

Mr Creed said that the recognition of a producer organisation by the Department of Agriculture allows them to negotiate collectively on behalf of their members with processors for the price they receive for cattle they supply for slaughter.

“This is a very important step in allowing primary producers to proactively engage with processors in negotiating the supply and sale price of their cattle,” said Mr Creed.