Amazon's 4,000-jobs plan for Ireland may be under threat

Amazon has warned its plan to create 4,000 jobs in Ireland could be under threat over poor government planning.

Documents obtained by the Sunday Business Post show the tech giant challenged the Government over a perceived lack of support for the digital economy.

Amazon already employs 2,500 people here, but was considering doubling or trebling that according to emails seen by the paper.

However, the company has cited a "number of concerns" including planning permission, energy supply and the skill level of graduates which may cast doubt on the expansion plans.