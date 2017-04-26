AIB fined for breaches of money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regulations

AIB has been fined more than €2.2m for breaches of money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regulations.

The Central Bank has imposed the fine for six breaches of the 2010 Criminal Justice Act, over a three-year period.

AIB admits failing to report over 200 suspicious transactions promptly to Gardaí and the Revenue Commissioners.

The state-owned bank also failed to conduct checks on some existing accounts.
