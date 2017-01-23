AECOM review sees construction pick up

Engineering multinational 'Architecture, Engineering, Consulting, Operations, and Maintenance' (AECOM) says Ireland’s construction industry grew by 15% in 2016 and further 20% growth in value of output expected in 2017.

The AECOM Annual Review saw the estimated value of construction output in 2016 stand at €14.6bn - up 15% on 2015.

This was driven by commercial projects.

It adds that activity has picked up outside of Dublin, but growth remains "sluggish" compared to the capital.

John O’Regan, AECOM’s Head of Programme, Cost and Consultancy said: "It is clear that years of under investment by the private and public sectors in physical and social infrastructure will diminish the attractiveness of the island as an investment location if spending is not accelerated."